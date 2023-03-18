Insider Buying: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) VP Purchases $91,124.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

