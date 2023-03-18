Insider Buying: Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Acquires A$31,620.00 in Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Rating) insider Paul Cmrlec acquired 620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$31,620.00 ($21,080.00).
Pantoro Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29.
Pantoro Company Profile
