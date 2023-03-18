Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) CFO Acquires $100,200.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 10,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRST stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

