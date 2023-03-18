Insider Buying: Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Purchases A$19,899.00 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider David Gallop bought 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$19,899.00 ($13,266.00).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.27%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

