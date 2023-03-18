Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Purchases 7,030 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc bought 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $89,562.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,935.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Bolduc bought 7,800 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,982.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 2.0 %

WHF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 102,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,092. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.80%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

