Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $20,781.47 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $20,781.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,645.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $12.26 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $690.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dyne Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

