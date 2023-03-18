Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) COO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jackson Financial stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,491. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,748,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,120,000 after acquiring an additional 876,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

