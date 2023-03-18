Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells 7,316 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $141,637.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 365,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,408.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19.

On Monday, December 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60.

Samsara Trading Down 2.3 %

Samsara stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Samsara by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.