Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Reduced by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

