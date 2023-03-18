Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,375. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

