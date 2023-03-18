International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGT stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 459,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,798,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.