Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 890,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 733,989 shares.The stock last traded at $66.31 and had previously closed at $66.08.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $520.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

