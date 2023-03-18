iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5,298.3% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 194,977 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.