iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IJR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,693,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.