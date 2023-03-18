iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stake Reduced by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,860. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46.

