iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,692 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

