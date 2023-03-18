iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

