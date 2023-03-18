iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. 1,716,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

