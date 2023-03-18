iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

