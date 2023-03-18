iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Boosted by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after buying an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 517,988 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,964. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

