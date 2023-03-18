iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 5.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,633,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.