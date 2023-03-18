Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.63. 28,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 43,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Itafos Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.16.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

