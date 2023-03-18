Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Community Bank System Stock Down 4.8 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $72.86.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

