Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 34,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Japan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

