Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Up 0.4 %
ETR PFV opened at €159.60 ($171.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €163.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a twelve month high of €192.00 ($206.45).
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
