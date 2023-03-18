Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

