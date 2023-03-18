Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.03 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $19.03 million and $144,000.29 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00206008 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,189.26 or 0.99846091 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0114691 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $136,030.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

