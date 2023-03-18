JOE Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $122.79 million and $152.75 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 87.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

