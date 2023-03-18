JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.18.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$16.41 and a one year high of C$39.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

