JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,832,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,647,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,813.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 94,661 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,801,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.37.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
