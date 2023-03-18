Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.49 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Kava has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $469.06 million and approximately $33.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00047624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000822 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,396,591 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

