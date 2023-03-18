KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis Purchases 2,000 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KeyCorp Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 75,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

