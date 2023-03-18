Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.67

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $6.78. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 63,013 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

