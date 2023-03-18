KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Up 136.1% This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 136.1% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.06 million and $3,050.79 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00369397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.00 or 0.26849100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09803289 USD and is up 27.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,114.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.