Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $34.66 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.66 million and approximately $533,222.83 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00061789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

