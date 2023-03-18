Konnect Price Reaches $0.0422 on Major Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $121,861.96 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.24 or 0.00369776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.61 or 0.26876639 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

