KT (NYSE:KT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KT. Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
KT Price Performance
KT stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. KT has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KT
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.