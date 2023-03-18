KT (NYSE:KT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KT. Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

KT Price Performance

KT stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. KT has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Stories

