Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 67.08 and a quick ratio of 67.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

