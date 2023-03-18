Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.
Ladder Capital Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 67.08 and a quick ratio of 67.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
