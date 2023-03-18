Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.83 on Friday, reaching $508.36. 1,702,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

