Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.
Lam Research Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.36. 1,702,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,848. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
