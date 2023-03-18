Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.36. 1,702,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,848. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

