Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05.
Insider Activity at Lamb Weston
In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
