Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

