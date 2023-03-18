Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $20,446.42.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,463. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

