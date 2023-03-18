Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 111,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

