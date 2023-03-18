Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 686 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $13,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,060,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,206,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,162. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $523.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

