Legend of RPS Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

