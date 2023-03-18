Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

