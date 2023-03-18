Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00009334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $192.22 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,713,536 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

