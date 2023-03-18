Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 70,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the first quarter worth $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limbach alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of LMB opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Limbach has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.