Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.58

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.58 and traded as low as $45.57. Linamar shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 7,270 shares changing hands.

LIMAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

