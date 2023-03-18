Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel Acquires 50,000 Shares

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,269.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Lipocine Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.