Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel Acquires 50,000 Shares

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,269.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lipocine Stock Performance
LPCN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Lipocine Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
